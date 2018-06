Image copyright Getty Images Image example Morocco don try to host di event five time before and Fouzi Lekjaa, di President of Morocco Royal Football Federation, bin hope say dis na dia chance

Morocco bin drag to host di Fifa World Cup wey go happen for 2026.

But last-last, di 68th FIFA Congress wey happun for Mexico choose USA-Mexico-Canada to host di 2026 World Cup.

For Marrakech, Morocco second largest city, pipo tok say na to face di 2018 Russia World Cup remain.

Many sports fans bin reason say di north Africa kontri get chance as dem don drag to host di event before, five times sef.

Sabi pipo dey reason say wetin make Fifa give di competition to SA-Mexico-Canada na becos dem get better tins pass Morocco, tins like road, airport, hotel and correct stadium.

Dem say wetin Morocco suppose do na to build like nine stadiums.

But as di world cup for Russia don start and Morocco go face Iran on Friday 15 June - dia first world cup match for ova 20 years, fans say na wetin dia mind wan concentrate on be dat, as Fifa don fall dia hand.