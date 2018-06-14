Image copyright Getty Images

Di di-day don land oh, all eyes dey focused for Russia capital Moscow for di 21st FIFA World Cup.

32 kontris from different part of di world go dig am for over 64 matches to know who go lift di ogbonge trophy for di Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.

Hundreds of thousands of fans don fall in Russia with different swag to rep dia teams and enjoy di opening ceremony.

Checkout some of di Pepper dem gang fans for Russia.

Image copyright Getty Images

Dis na how dis football fan dey feel ahead of di Group A opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Image copyright Getty Images

Na total support dis female Russian fan give her kontri.

Image copyright Getty Images

Saudi Arabia fans too show say dey fall ground outside di Luzhniki Stadium.

Image copyright Getty Images

Selfie time evribodi say cheese.

Image copyright Getty Images

Slay queens dey show dia supoort.