Image copyright Getty Images

Egypt lose dia first match for World Cup against Uruguay for Ekaterinburg.

Di match hard di Pharaohs as dem struggle to create chances.

Dis na di five things wey happen for Ekaterinburg

Jose Gimenez break Egypt heart

Image copyright Getty Images

Uruguay player Carlos Sanchez play free-kick from di right, na so Jose Gimenez jump pass two defenders to header inside di net for di 89th minute.

Star boy Mohammed Salah no start for di Pharaohs

Image copyright Getty Images

Coach Hector Cuper put Salah for bench. Di striker never play since im wound im shoulder for Liverpool Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid for 26 May.

Plenty empty seat inside di stadium for Ekaterinburg

Image copyright Getty Images

Di stadium no full at all as empty seats full every wia.

Suarez no see road score

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Barcelona striker no really worry Egypt defence, im loss well well for di match.

Egypt attack dey weak without Salah

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Pharaohs attack dey very weak without dia star boy Mohammed Salah, na only three shots on target dem get for di match.