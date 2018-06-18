Why South Korea coach make im players change dia shirt

Image copyright Getty Images Image example South Korea go play for dia ninth World Cup finals

South Korea coach say im make im players wear different numbers for dia shirts for dia recent friendlies to confuse im opponents wey im say no know who be who for di game.

Na only Tottenham striker Son Heung-min and captain Ki Sung-yueng wear dia normal shirts against Bolivia and Senegal early dis month, na wetin Shin Tae-yong tok.

Meanwhile, Sweden manager apologise afta claim say one of im coaching staff spy South korea dia closed door training session.

Di two kontri dem go play each oda on Monday.

Image copyright Getty Images

Tae-yong say "dem switch di team becos dem no want show dia opponents everything so dem try to confuse dem,"

"Dem fit no some of our players but e dey hard foreigners to know di difference between Asians dat na why we do am.

"All coaches dey get di feeling say dia opponents dey spy dem.

"I think say e dey normal say we try to get as much information on each other as we fit."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na Janne Andersson first major tournament as manager.

For im pre-game press conference, Sweden coach Janne Andersson address di accuse say one of im coaching staff, Lasse Jacobsson watch di Koreans as dem dey prepare for Austria.

"Im hear about di practice session, im no know say na closed session, im been no understand and im watch from a distance," na so Anderson tok.

"E dey very important say we show respect to all our opponents. If somebody interpret am another way we regret am.