World Cup 2018: Nigeria go use right attitude to beat Iceland

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pinnick say im don speak with di coach and players and dem dey sorry

President of di Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Melvin Pinnick don declare say despite di 2-0 defeat wey di kontri suffer for Croatia hand on Saturday, di Super Eagles fit still reach di knockout round for di competition.

Oghenekaro Etebo own goal and Luka Modric penalty for second half help Croatia win dia first match for di 2018 FIFA World Cup for Russia.

"We bin expect to win against Croatia but e no happen and di whole team as well as di Federation don put am behind us and we get hope for our next two matches."

Di NFF Presido wey be member of di CAF Executive Committee add say even though Nigeria don lose dia first match, wit di "right attitude and invention" dem fit still beat Iceland.

"Because we loose our first match no mean say we don comot. Spain lose dia first match for di 2010 FIFA World Cup finals and dem still win di tournament.

"We get young team wey fit achieve so much wit di right attitude and invention, we must now reach deep down for those qualities wen we play Iceland for Volgograd."