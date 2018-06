Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di match against Nigeria na di fourth International competition wey dem go bench Nikola Kalinic back to back

Dem don send Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic comot di team go house afta im no gree enta as substitute during dia 2-0 win game wit Nigeria for Russia.

Tori be say Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic bin tell am to enta for second half for Kaliningrad but im reply say e get 'back problem'.

Dalic tell tori pipo afta di football game say di team finish di game without injury but wit 'one problem'.

Tori be say Kalinic no show on Sunday as di team dey train for dia Saint Petersburg base against dia second Group game against Argentina.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oghenekaro Etebo score own goal for di Nigeria-Croatia game

Di coach release statement wey im tok say na because of injury na im Kalinic go back to Croatia.

"During di Nigeria match, Kalinic bin dey warm up and suppose enta during di second half, but im say im neva ready because back dey worry am."

"Di same tin happen during di Brazil friendly for England and also before practice on Sunday. I don accept am and since I nid my players to dey fit and ready to play, I don make my decision."

Na so Dalic tok.

Kalinic don score 15 goals for 42 international appearances, including three for di qualifying wey help Croatia reach di finals.

But dem overlook am to pick Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric and Juventus' Mario Mandzukic against Nigeria instead.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Williams Troost-Ekong foul make dem award Croatia penalty

No be today

Nikola Kalinic no go be di first player wey go start World cup only to go back house without im team mates.

For USA 1994, Argentina Diego Maradona play only two games before dem send am go house say e fail drug test for ephedrine doping.

While for South Africa 2010, dem show Nicolas Anelka di door as according to tori im abuse im coach Raymond Domenech.