Image copyright EPA Image example Di left statue na di first one wey Emanuel Santos do and right one na di new one

Dem don replace one statue of Cristiano Ronaldo wey many pipo bin yab well well and make football fans wonder.

Di bronze statue of di Real Madrid and Portugal striker wey dem display for Madeira airport last year, go viral afta pipo question weda e even resemble di player.

Some say di statue resemble former Republic of Ireland captain Niall Quinn, but sculptor Emanuel Santos say im work na just "a matter of taste".

Now di airport don change di Santos handiwork wit anoda one wey resemble Ronaldo more.

According to Madeira Island News, Ronaldo family bin ask for di change through di CR7 Museum, wey dey based on di Portugal island.

Di change happun on di same on di same day Ronaldo score hat-trick against Spain during Portugal first match for World Cup in Russia.

But no be everibodi like di new statue. Dis pipo don even do online petition to demand say dem return di old sculpture back.

"Di statue don become like attraction for our island and we no fit accept say any oda tin to replace am," di petition bin tok.

Dem launch di original statue for March last year for one ceremony to name Madeira airport afta Ronaldo, wey be local hero for di island because dem relate with im rags-to-riches life tori.