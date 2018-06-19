Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di hairstyle wey Brazilian player Neymar Jr. cari dey make pipo wonda say wetin dey happen?

Social media catch fire afta dem see wetin Neymar Jr. cari for head enta Brazil match against Switzerland on Sunday for di FIFA 2018 World Cup wey dey happen for Russia.

Di match finish 1-1 and many pipo feel say Brazil fall dia hand as dem be one of di teams pipo tink say go do well for di tournament so dem suppose beat di Swiss team.

But for internet, di mata move from di match to Neymar hairstyle.

No be only Neymar cari hairstyle wey pipo dey put eye for dis World Cup.

Williams Ekong Troost

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na beta accessory for di Super Eagles beta jersey

Ekong bin get beta swag wen im dey slay wit im mohawk style for March but di new style na to rep Naija for World Cup.

Cho Hyun-Woo

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo dey compare Hyun-Woo hairstyle wit Neymar own

Pipo like di hair style wey Korean goal keeper Hyun-Woo sama for dis World Cup. But e not help im team win as Sweden beat dem for dia first match.

Paul Pogba

Image copyright Laurence Griffiths - FIFA Image example Pipo say make Pogba leave hair mata and concentrate on football

Di one wey surprise pipo pass na di hair style wey France midfielder Paul Pogba cari go di tournament.

You go tink say as di Manchester United player barb normal hairstyle, pipo go comot face. Na lie.

E surprise pipo say Pogba, wey dey always like to add plenti orishirishi and jara for im hair, do normal hairstyle.