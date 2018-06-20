Image copyright Getty Images Image example Senegal don win 50% of dia World Cup matches - three wins from six matches

Senegal don become di first African kontri to win dia first match for Russia 2018 World Cup as dem beat Poland 2-1.

Own goal from Thiago Cionek and second half goal from Mbaye Niang, help di Teranga Lions cruise to victory for dia first match for Group H.

Poland struggle to create chances for di match as Senegal no allow Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski any space at all.

Even though Grzegorz Krychowiak pull one goal back for Poland, e no stop Senegal to record a win on Tuesday.

Before now, four African kontris - Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia don chop defeat for dia own group as Africa wait for dia first points for di tournament.

Di victory for Senegal give dem three points for group H.

After a long wait for Africa first win for dis World Cup, see as twitter scata to celebrate di Teranga Lions of Senegal.