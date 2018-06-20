Image copyright Getty Images Image example Aliou Cisse na di youngest coach for di 2018 world cup

Na so so jollification for Africa as Senegal beat Poland 2-1, wey make dem di first African kontri to win dia first match for Russia 2018 World Cup.

But for some women for di continent, no be just di two goals Senegal score dey make dem shout 'issa goal'.

No be small hailing women on top social media dey give di Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse. Im dada, im swagger, di way im dey do guy man - e be like say dis na some of di tins wey dey make some ladies wey watch di match dey trip for oga Cisse.

42-year old Cisse na di youngest coach for dis world cup and im also be di only black coach for di tournament.