Image copyright Getty Images Image example For di World Cup 2018 Lionel Messi miss penalty against Iceland

Former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo yan give BBC sport say Lionel Messi no need to win di World Cup before dem go consider am as all-time great.

For Russia 2018 World Cup, Messi miss penalty as Iceland goal keeper catch im ball for dia Group D opening match against Iceland wey end 1-1.

Di Argentina forward wey be 30 years old, don win 32 titles and four Ballons d'Or for im 14 seasons wit Barcelona, but e neva win di World Cup.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hernan Crespo win di 2005-06 Premier League title wit Chelsea

Crespo say "we get many great players for history wey no win World Cup ."

"Messi na fantastic player. I like to dey watch am well-well and e be very good guy. E deserve to win di World Cup.

"If e win am e be great player, but if e no win am, e still be great player."

"How many great players neva win am? Even Johan Cruyff or [Michel] Platini no win am ."

Dis Russia 2018 na di number four time Messi dey go World Cup.

Argentina reach di quarter-finals for 2006 and 2010 and Germany beat dem for 2014 final, wen Messi win di Golden Ball as di tournament best player.

Crespo, wey be Argentina third-highest scorer wit 35 goals for 64 games, say some kain tins wey no get anytin to do di pitch na im dey worri Messi chance of success wit di national team.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hernan Crespo na Vice Presido of Parma Calcio wey be Italian football club wey dey for di city of Parma

"We no dey help am wella and by dis I mean coaches, presidents of federations and odas."

"Na pity because Messi na di most important player for di world and we no dey help am.

"For Barcelona e don become natural to win but for Argentina we no dey lucky."