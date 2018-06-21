World Cup 2018: Super Eagles no dey impress us - Fans

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Coach Gernot Rohr dey under pressure to win against Iceland.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr don tok say im sabi di best formation to play Iceland tomorrow even as plenti people dey criticise am.

Nigeria loose 2-0 to Croatia for dia first match of di 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday 16 June for Kaliningrad stadium.

Fans say di formation wey Mr Rohr use for di match no work at all.

Nigeria go play dia second group D match against Iceland on Friday for Volgograd Arena.

Mr Rohr tok say dem don watch di Croatia match again to make sure say dem no do di same mistake again.

"We go dey more professional wit our defending, especially rom set-pieces."

Nigeria neva pass second round for World Cup before

Di team need at least one point for dat match to get any chance to make am to second round.