Image copyright Getty Images Image example Internet don become part and parcel of students all over di world

Students for Nigeria don sama warning give Nigeria goment say make dem no try copy Algeria wey just block internet for di whole kontri to stop students wey dey use am do expo for exam.

"I redi to fight dem o!", dis na wetin Osas Irianele, one 300 level student of University of Lagos tell BBC News Pidgin if Nigeria try block internet. Osas say she need internet well-well and no be expo she dey use am do.

Expo for exam na serious problem wey dey wahala both secondary schools and even Universities for Nigeria.

Tori be say high school exam cheats and sharp guys wey dey use internet copy copy for exam don make Algeria close internet for di whole kontri.

Na Thursday dem block internet service one hour before exam start for high school final exams as strategy to target expo sharing. Dis internet freeze go continue throughout di exam from 20-25 June.

Stephen wey be another student wey dey read Mass Communication for University tell BBC News Pidgin say, "I go first pack my load go kontri wia internet dey."

Stephen wey dey use im free time take make money from social media promotion say all im work dey internet so how im wan cope?

Im say expo no be good reason for any gofment to block internet for di whole kontri and e no go even solve anything.

Students wey dey do expo for Nigeria get different styles

Di students wey dey do expo for Nigeria get different styles wey dem dey use do wayo for dia exam, project, tests and oda school work.

Pipo dey hide ansas for inside dia hair go exam hall, pipo dey use calculator, even through fingers, infact cheating patterns boku.

Some websites dey wia students dey go buy exam questions before exam start for Nigeria even dey make money from students, mama and papa dem.

For Nigeria, if law find you guilty for exam copy copy, you fit spend years for prison.