Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria deefender Leon Balogun and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho celebrate afta Gylfi Sigurdsson miss penarity for Iceland

E don happen!

Di Nigeria Super Eagles don claim dia first win for di Russia 2018 World Cup as dem use Iceland clean floor for di Volgograd Arena.

Ahmed Musa na man of di match for evribodi mind afta im score di goals wey Super Eagles use beat dia European opponents 2-0.

Di game cause serious tension for many Nigeria fans - star players, dentist, director goalkeeper, and super ball control.

Evribodi dey watch di match sotay gist comot say even Argentina wey dey for Nigeria group dey support di kontri.

Dis na di second win for Africa because Senegal win dia first match 2-1 against Poland.

Just like di millions of fans wey dey jolly for di world, even celebs and musicians follow join for di jollification.

Check out some di beta reactions from enta social media unda.