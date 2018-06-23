Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ahmed Musa don become di first and only Nigeria player to score four goals for World Cup

Nigeria Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa wey score two goals as Nigeria defeat Iceland 2-0 for Friday say na "prayers from Nigerians and teamwork" help di team win.

Musa score two goals for di second half as Nigeria win dia first match for di 2018 FIFA World Cup for Russia.

Afta di game Musa tell BBC say: "I jolli to score those beautiful goals. We go dey continue to make our kontri proud."

Super Eagles don shine for Africans

Di match sweet plenti pipo sotay even Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, no waste time to congratulate di Super Eagles.

Buhari say im belle sweet am as di Nigerian players show "discipline" and im believe say "nothing dey impossible".

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Nigerians celebrate di Super Eagles as dem nack Iceland 2-0

Dis na di second win for Africa afta Senegal win dia first match 2-1 against Poland.

Outside Africa, pipo all over di world follow watch di sweet match wey dem tok say full wit skills, attack, counterattack and strong defence including for Argentina wey dey di same group wit Nigeria.

Gist comot say even Argentina players, tanda dey support Super Eagles.

Nigeria go play Argentina for dia last match for Group D on Tuesday.

Before di match start, Musa don already tok say, "We go go back to training ground to train more"

Im promise Nigerians say dem go win Argentina by God's grace.