World Cup 2018: Four times Argentina don do Nigeria strong tin

One kontri wey Nigeria don play pass for World Cup na Argentina.

Dis na di Super Eagles sixth appearance for di competition and dem dey prepare to play La Albiceleste (di guy name for Argentina national team) for di fifth time for di competition.

Croatia don already qualify from Group D, so na one space remain and dat space na im Nigeria and Argentina dey eye.

Di two kontris go dig am out tomorrow wey be 26 June 2018, for Saint Petersburg Stadium, with di hope to reach di knockout stage for Russia 2018.

Ahead of dia match tomorrow make we go chook eye for all di times wey Argentina don do Nigeria strong tin for World Cup.

Claudio Caniggia finish work - 1994

For Nigeria first World Cup for USA '94 dem gada plenti fans with dia skill and style of football, dem nack Bulgaria 3-0 for dia opening group match while Argentina flog Greece 4-0.

Na so fans been dey expect fire wen di two teams meet.

Samson Siasia score di first goal for di Eagles before Claudio Caniggia score two goals to give Albiceleste victory for di match wey finish 2-1.

Gabriel Batistuta settle di matter - 2002

For Korea/ Japan 2002 World Cup, wey be di first time wey Asia kontri go host di competion, Argentina and Nigeria meet again for dia Group F opening match.

Gabriel Batistuta score di winning goal from header di game finish 1-0.

Gabriel Heinze flying header - 2010

For 2010, wit all di Ogbonge strikers wey Argentina carry from Carlos Tevez, Gonzalo Higuain and Lionel Messi, na dia defender Gabriel Heinze diving header from corner kick wey beat Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama to give di South Americans 1- 0 victory for Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg.

Musa-Messi show - 2014

For 2014, two players na im show pass wen Argentina and Nigeria meet for dia Group F match for Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre.

Lionel Messi, and Ahmed Musa score two-two goals each before Marcos Rojo score di winner for di South Americans to give dem 3-2 win.