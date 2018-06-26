Nigeria v Argentina: All di mathematics wey fit happun for Group D
As Nigeria and Argentina go put leg inside one trouser today to sabi who go remain for Russia and who go pack go house, many pipo wey go watch di match go dey do calculations for dia head..
What if dis one happun? What if dat one happun? How many goals dem need? Draw go dey enough? What of Iceland?
What if, what if, what if.
For dia Group D wey di table dey for up, Croatia dey lead with six points, Nigeria dey second with three points, Iceland dey third with one point and Argentina dey for last with one point.
As e be so, dis na all di tins wey fit happun:
- Croatia don qualify and go be group winners if dem get one point against Iceland.
- Nigeria go qualify if dem win Argentina. One point go dey enough if Iceland no beat Croatia.
- If Argentina and Nigeria draw, Iceland go qualify for di last 16 if dem beat Croatia by two-goal margin and also score at least one more pass Nigeria.
- Argentina go qualify if dem win Nigeria and Iceland no win Croatia. If Iceland win Croatia, Argentina fit still qualify if dem win Nigeria by two more goals than Iceland win dia own game. If Argentina and Iceland win come finish with di same records, den Fifa go check who don get cards pass and den do lotto. Argentina don collect three yellow cards so far and Iceland never collect.