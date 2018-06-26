As Nigeria and Argentina go put leg inside one trouser today to sabi who go remain for Russia and who go pack go house, many pipo wey go watch di match go dey do calculations for dia head..

What if dis one happun? What if dat one happun? How many goals dem need? Draw go dey enough? What of Iceland?

What if, what if, what if.

For dia Group D wey di table dey for up, Croatia dey lead with six points, Nigeria dey second with three points, Iceland dey third with one point and Argentina dey for last with one point.

Ahmed Musa score two goals against Argentina for 2014 World Cup

As e be so, dis na all di tins wey fit happun: