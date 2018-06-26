Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lionel Messi score winning goal for Argentina.

Lionel Messi score first half goal for Argentina to beat Nigeria 2-1 and qualify for di knockout stage for World Cup.

Di Super Eagles been struggle for first half afta Argentina score di first goal for di match..

Ivan Banega pass ball give Lionel Messi wey wire hot shot pass Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Di Barcelona striker don score for three of di four World Cup wey im don play.

For second, half Nigeria really ginger and na from dat ginger wey cause Argentina to give away corner. From di corner kick Javier Mascherano bring down Leon Balogun inside di box.

Na so Chelsea player Victor Moses score di penalty.

Onyinye Ndidi and Odion Ighalo of Nigeria dey look afta di match finish

Marcos Rojo of Manchester United score for 86 minute to break Nigeria heart.

Argentina go face France for di second round.