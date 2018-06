Image copyright Gabriel Rossi

Nigeria Super Eagles players don pack comot for dia team hotel afta dem lose dia final group match to Argentina for World Cup for Russia.

BBC tori pesin Aliyu Tanko share video of di players as dem dey comot for dia hotel for Saint Petersburg:

Victor Moses bin score penarity to equalise for Nigeria, but Marcos Rojo score late goal for 86th minute wey make Argentina qualify for di next round.