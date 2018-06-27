2018 World Cup: 'Dat tin na im kill us' - Nigerian OAP

Ogbonge Nigerian Sports tori pesin Edafe Matthew follow BBC Pidgin tok wia im explain di mata of how Super Eagles take waka comot from World Cup for us.

Even as left, right and center Nigerians dey find who dem go blame for wetin do dia team for World Cup, Matthew believe say di blame fit dey ontop di pesin wey dey in charge of di match - di referee.

E say all di bad luck wey do Super Eagles for di Nigeria vs Argentina match, all start from di time wen referee no award penarity give im team.

But e also say game management wey many African teams no get dey make di continent no do well for competitions.

Listen to am break evritin down for us, from wetin players demsef for do to wetin di coach no do.