Image copyright AFP Image example Diego Maradona don dey stadium for all of Argentina 2018 World Cup matches dem

Tori be say FIFA dey worry for di way Argentina legend Diego Maradona behave for Argentina vs Nigeria World Cup match wia im do bad sign with im two hand, according to UK tori pipo The Times.

Maradona, if tori correct, dey collect £10,000 ($13,000) for evri World Cup match im come stadium to watch for im work as FIFA Ambassador.

The Times, report say FIFA no gree say weda wetin Maradona do - wey evribodi see for television - go affect di work di 1986 World Cup winner and captain, dey follow dem do.

FIFA don always tok am say dem no go gree for anybodi or joinbodi to take one kain eye look anoda pesin, based on dia race, colour or religion. So, if di world football organisation, look di mata well and see say di bad hand sign wey Maradona do fit dey against dia rule/agreement, den wetin suppose happun na to put end to dia relationship with di former striker.

On di day of di match, foto comot for social media wia e be like say medical pipo dem dey attend to Maradona for stadium, but di former Argentina No 10 striker later say make pipo no fear for am, say nothing do am, im dey "fine".

Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 for dia final Group D match, and dem go face Group C winners France for Kazan on Saturday.

Maradona don bin get problem with drug abuse tey tey but tori be say im no dey abuse again.