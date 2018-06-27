Why Maradona sweet body dey pepper fans

Image copyright
Diego Maradona use two middle fingers as e watch Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 and e pepper fans no be small.
Anytin wey Diego Maradona do, pipo go always tok about am.
For Argentina last Group D match against Nigeria wey dem win 2-1 for Saint Petersburg Stadium im become di centre of attention with all di gra-gra wey im do.
One picture show di former World Cup winner dey use im two middle finger for stands afta Marcos Rojo score di winning goal wey push im kontri enta knockout stage.
Im no stop dia, Maradona also dance with one Nigerian fan as di game dey go on.
Na so pipo enta social media say di 57 year old behaviour during di game no make sense at all.
Wen di match finish, na so doctors rush come check im body.
"I want tell everibodi say i dey fine," dis na wetin im post for instagram, with picture of him and one health worker.
"For half-time for di game against Nigeria, my neck been dey pain me well-well... doctor check me come advise me to go house before second half, but i been wan stay because di game get as e be, how i wan carry go?
"l dey send kiss to everyone, l thank una for di support!"
Castellano | Italiano | Inglés Quiero contarles que estoy bien, que no estoy ni estuve internado. En el entretiempo del partido con Nigeria me dolía mucho la nuca y sufrí una descompensación. Me revisó un médico y me recomendó que me fuera a casa antes del segundo tiempo, pero yo quise quedarme porque nos estábamos jugando todo. ¿Cómo me iba a ir? Les mando un beso a todos, perdón por el susto y gracias por el aguante, hay Diego para rato! Voglio solo dirvi che sto bene, che non sono e non sono stato ricoverato. Durante l'intervallo della partita con la Nigeria ho avuto un forte dolore alla nuca e un mancamento. Un medico mi ha visitato e mi ha consigliato di tornare a casa prima del secondo tempo, ma ho deciso di rimanere perché ci stavamo giocando il tutto per tutto. Come sarei potuto andarmene? Un bacio a tutti e grazie per il supporto... Diego ci sarà ancora per un bel po'! I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned. In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!
Diego Maradona Oficial (@maradona) on Jun 26, 2018 at 7:20pm PDT
For 1986, Maradona dey part of di Argentina team wey win di World Cup.