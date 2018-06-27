Why Maradona sweet body dey pepper fans

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Diego Maradona use two middle fingers as e watch Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 and e pepper fans no be small.

Anytin wey Diego Maradona do, pipo go always tok about am.

For Argentina last Group D match against Nigeria wey dem win 2-1 for Saint Petersburg Stadium im become di centre of attention with all di gra-gra wey im do.

One picture show di former World Cup winner dey use im two middle finger for stands afta Marcos Rojo score di winning goal wey push im kontri enta knockout stage.

Im no stop dia, Maradona also dance with one Nigerian fan as di game dey go on.

Na so pipo enta social media say di 57 year old behaviour during di game no make sense at all.

Wen di match finish, na so doctors rush come check im body.

"I want tell everibodi say i dey fine," dis na wetin im post for instagram, with picture of him and one health worker.

"For half-time for di game against Nigeria, my neck been dey pain me well-well... doctor check me come advise me to go house before second half, but i been wan stay because di game get as e be, how i wan carry go?

"l dey send kiss to everyone, l thank una for di support!"

For 1986, Maradona dey part of di Argentina team wey win di World Cup.