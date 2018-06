Image copyright AFP Image example Germany finish last for Group F.

Defending champions Germany don comot for di 2018 World Cup afta dem lose to South Korea for Kazan.

Kim Young-gwon score for 92nd-minute, afta video assistant referee decision to put four-time champions for tight corner.

Den six minutes inside stoppage time, dia goalkeeper Manuel Neuer run go front for di opponent dia half, na so South Korea collect di ball, come pass am to Son Heung-min wey play di inside empty neat for dia second goal and finish Germany kpatapata.

Dis na first time since 1938 wey Germany or West Germany neva pass first round for di tournament, as Joachim Low side finish last for Group F.