Egypt say fasting affect dem for World Cup

Image copyright Google Image example Egypt no win any match for Russia 2018 World Cup.

President of Egypt Football Association (EFA) Hany Abo Rida, tok say di fasting wey dem do before di World Cup affect dem well well for Russia.

Di team decide to fast during di Muslim holy month of Ramadan wey end one day before Egypt opening match.

Egypt lose all dia group games to Uruguay, host Russia and Saudi Arabia.

"E affect us well well, I tok with dem before World Cup but dem no gree (to break dia fasting)," na wetin Abo Rida.

"We finish Ramadan one day before Uruguay match but di fasting affect dem."

Abo Rida say "Im sure say many Arab kontris make dia players break dia fasting."

According to am, EFA don begin find new coach to replace Hector Cuper, wey resign afta dia poor results for Russia.

But im tok say dem no dey try to get Morocco's French coach Herve Renard.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Egypt coach Hector Cuper resign afta di World Cup.

"I know say Renard dey under contract with Morocco, so we no go tok about am but if im end im contract or dey free we go start negotiations with am to coach di Pharaohs." Na wetin im tok

Egypt no win match for all dia three appearance for World Cup and now dem don shift dia focus to qualify for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for Cameroon.

Di seven-time African champions, been lose 1-0 to Tunisia for dia first qualifying match for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for Cameroon.

Di Pharaohs next Nations Cup qualifier na against Niger for September.