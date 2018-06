Image copyright Getty Images Sport Image example Senegal defender Salif Sané dey sad as dem blow di final whistle for Russia Samara arena

Senegal bin dey very close to qualify for di second round but becos dem get more yellow cards pass Japan, dem comot from World Cup.

E means say di five African teams - Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal and Nigeria - no qualify from dia groups.

Na di first time since 1982 wey no African team go reach di knockout stage.

See some of di ogbonge tins happun for Senegal 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di two teams fans dey smile before match start.

Image copyright AFP Image example Dis Senegal supporter carry di 'Lions of Teranga' for head.

Image copyright AFP Image example Senegal bin get early penalty wey video assistant referee system (VAR) cancel afta dis challenge on Sadio Mané...

Image copyright Alex Duval Smith/BBC Image example ... di decision no sweet dia supporters wey dey watch am for Place de l'Obélisque, for Senegal's capital, Dakar.

Image copyright AFP Image example Senegal get some good opportunities but even dia star striker Sadio Mané (L) no fit break Colombian defence

Image copyright Reuters Image example Colombia Johan Mojica collect yellow card from referee Milorad Mazic for di 45th minute...

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mbaye Niang for Senegal collect yellow card afta im bring down Colombia Yerry Mina wit high boot.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Colombia score for 73 minutes wit dis header from Yerry Mina...

Image copyright Reuters Image example Senegal coach Aliou Cissé dey ginger from di bench to try calm im players down - weda na becos im just hear di score of Japan match.