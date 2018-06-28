Ghana President Akufo-Addo sack Electoral Commission Boss den two deputies

Image copyright CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/Getty Image example Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana Presido Nana Akufo-Addo sack di Chairperson of di Electoral Commission of Ghana, Charlotte Osei and en two deputies Amadu Sulley den Georgina Opoku Amankwah with immediate effect.

Di sack happen afta Committee wey di kontri Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo set up recommend say make dem remove di three of dem from office.

Di committee give dia recommendation based on misbehaviour and incompetence of di officers and according to Article 146(1) of di kontri Constitution.

President Akufo-Addo direct di three officers make den hand over dema schedules give di Director of Human Resource and General Services for di Electoral Commission.