Image copyright Getty Images Image example France beat Argentina 4-3 for Kazan Arena Kazan.

Nigeria football fans take Argentina do yeye for social media with funny funny comments dem and memes afta France comot dem for World Cup.

Argentina lose 4-3 to France for Kazan Arena Kazan for dia round of 16 match, for game wey see striker Kylian Mbappe score two goals for di European side to become di first young player afta Pele to score two times for one match for World Cup since 1938.

Di result sweet Super Eagles fans belle well-well because na La Albiceleste (Argentina football team guy name) wey comot Nigeria for di competition for dia last Group D match wey dem lose 2-1.

Check out some di funny comments from twitter hia.

Skip Twitter post by @BankyW France is officially now our 6th African country at the world cup. Argue with your Immigration officers Lol 🤣😁 🕺🏽👏🏽👌🏽😋 #FRAARG — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) June 30, 2018

As Argentina dey comot for World Cup na so one of dia midfielder Javier Mascherano announce say im dey retire from international football.

Di 34-year-old don play 145 times for im kontri,