Image copyright Getty Images Image example Luka Modric send Kasper Schmeichel go wrong corner

Croatia don nack Denmark comot to become di fourth team to qualify for di FIFA 2018 World Cup quarter final for Russia.

Di match finish 1-1 for normal time before e enta extra time.

Referee give Croatia foul we for make dem score for extra time, afta Zanka foul Ante Rebic for inside di danger zone.

But Luka Modric no fit convert di penarity into win afta im shot no cari fire wey Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel no sweat before im catch am.

So dem play penarity, di second for dis competition and Sunday, for wia Croatia win 3-2.

Dis win don cari Croatia enta di quarter final wia dem go face host kontri Russia.

Croatia na one of two kontris wey don win all dia match back to back for di competition.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Russia celebrate surprise win against Spain

Russia carri pain give Spain

Earlier, host kontri Russia do di impossible as dem nack Spain, di 2010 winners for penarity.

Afta extra-time finish 1-1, Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev become di most popular man for Russia afta im block two shots from Koke and Iago Aspas and help im kontri win 4-3.

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, wey many tink say na di strongest between di two goalkeepers, no manage to save even one shot from di physical Russians.

Dis Russia win na big surprise unto say before di competition start many sabi pipo no send dem sake of say dem get di lowest rank among di 32 teams for dis year World Cup.

Di last time Russia smell quarter final na 48 years ago for 1970.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Andres Iniesta

Iniesta last game

As Spain comot for dis year FIFA World Cup, dia super midfielder, Andres Iniesta dey waka comot from international football.

Iniesta, wey score Spain winning goal for 2010 World Cup final, announce im retirement afta im play 131 times for im 12 year international career.

Di 34 year old wey play against Russia for di last 16 wey dem lose, get evri to dey proud, as im score penarity for im last touch for im kontri.

Im tok say, ''True ture, na my last match wit di national team''.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Iniesta score Spain winning goal for 2010 World Cup

Apart from di 2010 World Cup, Iniesta win di European Championship for 2008 and 2012 wit Spain.

E no too tey wey im move comot for Barcelona afta 22 years, wia im win 32 cups, to join Japan club Vissel Kobe.

Spain manager Fernando Hierro tok say, Iniesta na ''one of di greatest players for our history''.