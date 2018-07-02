Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lebron James dey left and Zlatan Ibrahimovic dey right

Zlatan Ibrahimovic na footballer wey get mouth and anything im tok or do dey cari weight.

So wen Lebron James confam say im dey join Los Angeles Lakers wey dey di same city wia im dey play im football, trust Zlatan to chook mouth for di mata.

Zlatan enta twitter to welcome di new king of di West with dis tweet.

LeBron James sign four year contract with Lakers for $154m.

Di 33-year-old, wey don play for eight NBA finals, move from Cleveland Cavaliers.

Image copyright Inpho Image example Zlatan join LA Galaxy from Manchester United for March

Di former Manchester United player make fun with di transfer of di player wey many pipo dey call King James, come compare imself as god.

Social media catch fire with im tweet, e get plenty likes and retweets.

Na for March Zlatan move go California afta im struggle to recover from serious injury wey im get last season.