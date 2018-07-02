Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pinnick say im don speak with di coach and players and dem dey sorry

Tori wey dey comot be say goment for Nigeria don order Amaju Pinnick, wey be oga presido of di join bodi for football for di kontri to resign and dis fit drag FIFA enta di mata.

Di sports ministry bin order di Nigeria Football Federation to follow court ruling wey cancel di election wey give Pinnick di key to NFF.

Nneka Anibeze, wey be Sports Minister Solomon Dalung tok tok pesin, say na court order wey Amaju Pinnick and odas suppose follow.

Sports Minister Solomon Dalung

First of all FIFA no support di election wey Giwa claim say na im win for 2014 and di join bodi wey base for Switzerland don warn say dem go suspend NFF if dem no do repeat election.

Even though Pinnick win di repeat election, sabi pipo tok say e no free and fair, na dis ginger Giwa to launch court action over di result.

But FIFA rule be say, goment for dia member kontris no suppose chook mouth inside mata for di football association.

FIFA don warn before before say, if goment follow any court ruling, e go dey against NFF, dia own law and dem fit punish dem wit sanction.

FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura

NFF lawyer Festus Keyamo don carri one letter wia im claim FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura for June 5 tok say na Pinnick and im cabinet she recognize as NFF ogas.

Also for di letter, she don tok say FIFA still ban Giwa.

FIFA don ban Nigeria before afta goment chook hand inside NFF mata.

As dat one dey happun, di Super Eagles, wey don comot for World Cup go start fresh qualifying campaign for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for September.