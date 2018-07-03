Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mikel choose to represent Nigeria first instead of tell NFF about im papa kidnap

Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi hear say dem kidnap im papa and dem go kill am if im tok anitin, four hours before Nigeria play Argentina for dia last group game.

Di Super Eagles midfielder receive di shock news as dem dey travel inside bus to di stadium for St Petersburg last Tuesday.

Dem kidnap Pa Michael Obi along di Makurdi-Enugu expressway as im dey travel go one burial from Jos.

Nigeria Police rescue Pa Michael on Monday, but Mikel say dem torture im papa and im dey currently receive treatment for hospital.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Even afta im hear di news Mikel play for Nigeria as dem lose 1-2 to Argentina

Mikel tell UK tori pipo Guardian say im "try to control di shock" as im decide weda im dey "mentally ready to play.

"I confuse, dem tell me say dem go shoot my papa if I report di mata give anibodi.

"I no discuss am wit di coach [Gernot Rohr] becos I no want my issue to become distraction to am or di rest of di team on di day of important game."

Dis na di second time wey dem dey kidnap Mikel Obi papa.