Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fifa President Gianni Infantino say so far di World Cup don dey 'crazy'

Fifa president Gianni Infantino tok say im no happy say Africa no too do well for di 2018 World Cup as dem comot before di knock-out stages.

Not one of di five African teams - Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia - make am to di knock-out stage.

"Of course," Infantino give reply when we ask if im feel bad say Africa quick go house.

"Di World Cup na for di whole world and di African teams come very, very close at di end."

"One team from Asia make am - no African - but I believe say dem go dey ready for di next one," im tell BBC Sport.

No be today Africans don dey hear dat kain tok, of say di continent go do well for di 'next one', but if di real problem of African football no dey collect treatment, di situation no go change.

E no too tey wen ogbonge sport tori pesin Edafe Matthew follow us tok say one of di problem for African teams na how dem no dey focus 100% for match.

BBC tori pesin Nduka Orjinmo own be say, players age no dey favour African teams for senior competition as dem no dey dey fit like di young players wey oda teams go carry come.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Senegal comot from di 2018 World Cup because of fair play afta dem level with Japan for table

Odas believe say foreign coach wey African teams dey bring to work for dem no be di way forward. Instead make dem use local coach wey understand African game well well.

Di World Cup, wey di quarter-final stage go begin on Friday, go end on 15 July when di Russian capital Moscow go host di final.