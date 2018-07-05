Image copyright Getty Images Image example Baidian'er na stray cat wey popular afta prediction for World Cup

One cat wey don predict six World Cup games correctly don die for China.

Di cat wey dem dey call Baidian'er become famous on top im prediction sotay im come get im own social media page for Weibo.

Baidian'er no be any pesin cat but e dey regularly chill for mouth of di Palace Museum for Beijing and na dem open im Weibo account sef.

Im prediction bin dey work like dis: dem go keep two plate of food for im front with di flags of di kontris wey dey play and di one wey im choose, na dem go win.

Im last prediction before im die on Monday be say Argentina go beat Nigeria.

China pipo dey very sad over im death as e start to trend for Weibo.

Oda animals wey predict match wey don die na Octopus Rabio from Japan and Octopus Paul from England wey 'work' during for 2010 World Cup.