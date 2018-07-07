Image copyright Getty Images Image example Amaju Pinnick investigation from EFCC dey come one day afta CAF announce am as dia new 1st Vice-President

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) go investigate CAF 1st Vice-President Amaju Pinnick, Shehu Dikko and three oda top board members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), local tori dey report.

Di Special Adviser to di Minister of Sports, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, for statement on Friday, say dis investigation ne because of one petition by di former National team Coach, James Peters on 4 May, 2018, with title 'Big Thief Thief And Financial Crimes For Di Nigeria Football Federation'.

Peters for di petition im write give EFCC allege say di NFF board members deposit money outside di official accounts of di football federation for Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and kolobi di money for mago mago business.

Top NFF wey get kwesion to answer na di President Amaju Pinnick, di General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi, di first vice-president Barrister Seyi Akinwumi, di second vice-president Mallam Shehu Dikko and one member of di Executive Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf (wey dem dey call Fresh)

Following di resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi as di 1st Vice-President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), di football joinbodi appoint Amaju to replace Nyantakyi on Thursday 5 July.

Meanwhile, di Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports development for Nigeria say dem get notice of di petition from EFCC and dem go begin audit to investigate how NFF dey take spend money.