Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ronaldo don dey get kwanta with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez

Tori be say Real Madrid dey check one deal of about 100m euros (£88m) from Juventus, for world best Cristiano Ronaldo.

Di 33-year-old Portugal striker na im don score pass for Real Madrid history with 451 goals.

Ronaldo win im number five Champions League title with Madrid for May, but na as dem take finish 17 points behind dia enemy Barcelona go make di club wan change some tins for dia team.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ronaldo comot for World Cup for second round with Portugal

Dia former coach Zinedine Zidane don leave di club and former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui don replace am.

If Juventus sign am, e go big pass dia record transfer fee of 90m euros (£79m), wey dem pay for Gonzalo Higuain for 2016.

E go also big pass di £80m Real pay Manchester United for Ronaldo for 2009.

See wetin some tori pipo for sports don tok about di deal.

A 4-year deal worth €30M per season is what Juventus are offereing Cristiano Ronaldo. Juve are likely to incorporate sponsorship deals into CR7's contract. — Transfer News (@TransferChecker) July 5, 2018

This just in from the Juventus press office. Press conference scheduled for Monday at 2:30pm………………………………………………………………………………………...It's for Emre Can — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) July 5, 2018

In his head, Cristiano is a Juventus player. Juve has found a financial way to pay for his wages and fee. Real Madrid willing to let him go. No offer has arrived yet to Real, but Jorge Mendes has confirmed to Real that it will. He has never been this close to leaving. Will he? — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) July 5, 2018