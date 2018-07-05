Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo dey go Serie A?
Tori be say Real Madrid dey check one deal of about 100m euros (£88m) from Juventus, for world best Cristiano Ronaldo.
Di 33-year-old Portugal striker na im don score pass for Real Madrid history with 451 goals.
Ronaldo win im number five Champions League title with Madrid for May, but na as dem take finish 17 points behind dia enemy Barcelona go make di club wan change some tins for dia team.
Dia former coach Zinedine Zidane don leave di club and former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui don replace am.
If Juventus sign am, e go big pass dia record transfer fee of 90m euros (£79m), wey dem pay for Gonzalo Higuain for 2016.
E go also big pass di £80m Real pay Manchester United for Ronaldo for 2009.
See wetin some tori pipo for sports don tok about di deal.