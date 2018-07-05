Image copyright Getty Images Image example Amaju Pinnick

Amaju Pinnick wey be President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) don collect appointment as 1st vice president of Confederation of African Football (Caf), wey be pipo wey dey run football for Africa.

Im go replace Kwesi Nyantakyi from Ghana, wey resign afta video wey show as e be like im collect money from undercover reporters.

Caf President Ahmad Ahmad, na im appoint Pinnick afta im consult di Emergency Committe.

Media Officer of Nigeria Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye, post di letter wey Caf send NFF for twitter.