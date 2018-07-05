Amaju Pinnick don replace Kwesi Nyantakyi as Caf 1st vice president

  • 5 July 2018
Amaju Pinnick Image copyright Getty Images
Image example Amaju Pinnick

Amaju Pinnick wey be President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) don collect appointment as 1st vice president of Confederation of African Football (Caf), wey be pipo wey dey run football for Africa.

Im go replace Kwesi Nyantakyi from Ghana, wey resign afta video wey show as e be like im collect money from undercover reporters.

Caf President Ahmad Ahmad, na im appoint Pinnick afta im consult di Emergency Committe.

Media Officer of Nigeria Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye, post di letter wey Caf send NFF for twitter.

Image copyright Caf

