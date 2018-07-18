How di padi-padi between AS Roma and Nigeria Super Eagles take start

Dem no support media player for your device Di man wey make AS Roma fall in love with Super Eagles

Wen Mark Otabor leave im house on di morning of 10 April 2018, im no sabi say wetin im go do later dat day go begin love affair between Italian club AS Roma and West African kontri Nigeria.

As Greece defender Kostas Manolas head ball enta net to give Roma dia third goal, Mark wey be sports presenter, crase inside radio studio for wia im dey work for Nigeria.

"Omo mehn, na di impossible dem do so, nobodi for fit believe am", im tok.

Image copyright Michael Regan Image example Italy no qualify for World Cup for Russia

Di impossible wey Mark dey tok about na how di Italian club take come from 4-1 down for di first leg, take win di second leg for Rome by three goals to nothing.

E hard to score three goals for football match, but to score am against di great Barcelona, no be shoot bird mama fly.

According to Mark, "Barcelona bin dey do like say dia own too much, Roma show dem say e don be for dem.

"Wen I see di passion of di fans, I tok say I go run dat commentary," im tok.

Image copyright @ASRomaEN Image example Di club even ask dia fans to design jesey wey resemble Nigeria Super Eagles own

Di result na im nack Barcelona throway for di Champions League, and cari AS Roma go front.

Dem no eventually win di cup, but dat commentary wey Mark do for dat dia 'impossible' match, come make di club begin cut Nigeria Super Eagles eye.

AS Roma na club wey get style for social media, and di way dem dey take do tins get swag wella.

"Na dat video make dem begin support Super Eagles," Mark tok. "And now, many pipo don tell me say dem too go begin support Roma".

See tweets of di club wey concern Nigeria.