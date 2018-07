Image copyright MANAN VATSYAYANA Image example Brazil na one game one captain

Brazil don dey do one tin wey fit dey strange for di 2018 World Cup.

Dem no dey repeat di same captain for all di matches.

Dia coach, Tite don call 33 year old Inter Milan player João Miranda to captain di match against Belgium.

E be like dis na di pattern for di team since Neymar bin step down as di permanent captain afta dem win gold for di Olympics for Rio for 2016.

Since 2016, seventeen players don play di role for temporary status.

Brazil neva lose any match since dis World Cup start.

Captains for Brazil for di World Cup

Brazil V Switzerland- Marcelo Vieira

Brazil V Costa Rica- Thiago Silva

Serbia v Brazil- João Miranda

Brazil V Mexico- Thiago Silva

Brazil v Belgium- João Miranda