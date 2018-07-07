Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gianluigi Buffon Juventus goal keeper never win Champions League

Paris St-Germain don sign sign former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on free transfer.

Buffon, 40, comot Juventus at di end of last season, afta im end 17-year stay for di club wia im play for dem 656 times.

Rumour bin comot say di nine-time Serie A winner go still work Juve as back-room staff but now don sign one-year deal with di French champions with option to extend am for anoda 12 months.

"I know di kain dreams wey PSG and dia fans get for dia hearts," im tok.

"I go bring all my energy, all my experience and all my thirst to win, to help my new club achieve all di great tins dem wan do for di future.

"For di first time in my career, I go leave my kontri and only project wey big like dis fit make me take dat kain decision."

Buffon bin finish last season for Juventus with seven career league titles back to back.

Im go join di new PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel for Parc des Princes and na im and Alphonse Areola go dey drag place as first team goalkeeper.