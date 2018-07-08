Why #SWEENG dey sweet Beckham, odas for belle ontop social media
Di match don end tay-tay, England don enta World Cup semi-final for di first time since Italia 90, wen dem neva born some pipo wey dey read dis tori.
Even sef, by now, some Sweden players fit don forget say dem go dis FIFA 2018 World Cup for Russia.
So, di kweshon be say, why social media still dey para? Why #SWEENG, di hashtag for di quarter-final match between Sweden and England, still be top trend?
We don gada di answer for una.