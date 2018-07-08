Image copyright Getty Images/AFP Image example As England don win Sweden for World Cup, im Ibrahimovic musto do wetin im follow Beckham bet

Di match don end tay-tay, England don enta World Cup semi-final for di first time since Italia 90, wen dem neva born some pipo wey dey read dis tori.

Even sef, by now, some Sweden players fit don forget say dem go dis FIFA 2018 World Cup for Russia.

So, di kweshon be say, why social media still dey para? Why #SWEENG, di hashtag for di quarter-final match between Sweden and England, still be top trend?

We don gada di answer for una.

Zlatan vs Beckham

First time England go enter semi-finals since 1990

Gareth Southgate vs big coaches dem wey by England use before

England fans wey still shock!!!

Hope say England fit win di world cup

One pikin wey play ball enta net?