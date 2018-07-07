Image copyright @dele_official! Image example England don go semi-final

England don enta World Cup semi-finals for di first time since 1990 and dem get Harry Maguire and Dele Alli to thank as dem take use head score against Sweden.

Di next match for di team go be against hosts Russia or Croatia on Wednesday for Moscow inside Luzhniki Stadium where dem go do battle to know who go play for next Sunday final match.

England goal keeper Jordan Pickford too follow try wella as him save three goal shots to take stop Sweden to score any goal - im first stop Marcus Berg header, den block ground shot from Viktor Claesson and den nack Berg shot over di bar.

England go know dia semi-final opponents after Russia and Croatia match wey go start by 19:00 BST.

Di Three Lions dey among di last four for only di third time. Dem bin win dia home tournament for 1966 but West Germany beat dem wit penalties for 1990.

But wit di way dis World Cup don dey go e mean dem go play team wey dey ranked 20th or 70th for di world to enta final - against Belgium or France.