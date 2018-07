How former deputy governor pikin boyfriend kill, bury her inside im house - Police

Image copyright KHADIJAT FACEBOOK Image example Pipo dey suspect say her boyfriend wan use am do money ritual

Police don arrest one boy wey dem suspect say e kill him girlfriend come bury her for im house inside Ondo state south west Nigeria.

Di deadi bodi of Khadijat Oluboyo wey be di daughter of di immediate past deputy governor for Ondo state, na for her boyfriend Adeyemi Alao room inside Akure dem see am, According to wetin police tell BBC .

Tori be say e don pass three days since di family of di former deputy governor Lasisi Oluboyo don dey look for dia pikin only for dem to hia say she don die.

Na for under her boyfriend bed dem see her deadi bodi afta six days wey di bodi don dey spoil.

Dis one make pipo begin tink say na ritual di boy wan use di victim do, Femi Joseph, di police tok tok pesin for Ondo state tell BBC

Joseph say police dem dey suspect say her boy friend kill am come hide di dead bodi under bed.

Khadijat na undergraduate for Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.