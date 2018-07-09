Image copyright Getty Images Image example France last win World Cup wen dem host am for 1998

Na four teams remain to fight for glory for di 2018 FIFA World Cup for Russia. Di semi final match don set for Tuesday and Wednesday to decide who go play for di final for Moscow on July 15.

France go face Belgium on Tuesday for Saint Petersburg Stadium while Croatia go play England for Luzhniki Stadium Moscow on Wednesday.

Dis na six tins about di semi finalist dem for Russia.

Di semi-final na Europe affair

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Belgium beat five time champions Brazil 2-1 for quarter final

For di fifth time for FIFA World Cup history, di four teams dem wey qualify for semi-final come from Europe. All di times e don happun before for di competition na wen Europe host am for 1934, 1966, 1982, 2006 and now 2018.

No be di usual suspects

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Croatia bin enta semi-final for France 98

Di last time di four teams qualify for semi-final for World Cup: Belgium for 1986, England for 1990, Croatia for 1998 and France for 2006.

Accolades

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Didier Deschamp bin captain France to win di World Cup for 98

France against Belgium go be Didier Deschamp 11th World Cup match as coach of Les Bleus wey go be new French record.

Top scorers

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Belgium never win World Cup before

Belgium na di team wey don score pass for Russia with 14 goals so far.

Croatia na baba for penarity

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Back to back, Croatia don use penarity win knock-out match for Russia 2018

Croatia na di second team afta Argentina for 1990 wey don win two penalty shootout for inside di same World Cup.

Golden boot race

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di players wey fit win highest goal award still remain for di competition

England Harry Kane na di highest goal scorer for Russia with six goals, Romelu Lukaku get four while Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe get three goals each.