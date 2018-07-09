Image example NLC say dem warn protect workers for MTN office

Di main reason why labour union on Monday close big telephone compini MTN office dem for Nigeria na because dem no wan allow dem workers join union and dem dey disobey labour law dey sack workers anyhow.

"Dem dey deny workers right to join labour union, dem dey deny workers right to social protection and oda laws wey dey for trade union law of Nigeria, yet pipo still dey protect dem." Ayuba Waba wey be Nigeria labour leader tell BBC

Waba say why dem dey shut down MTN office nation wide be sake of say MTN dey violet labour laws for Nigeria.

But Tobechukwu Okigno wey be tok tok pesin for di South African company inside Nigeria deny say MTN no wan allow dem workers join union inside dis post for twitter.

Wetin dey vex Nigeria workers

Image example Ayuba Waba say goment suppose pursue employers wey no dey take care of dia workers

Nigeria labour leader say MTN dey treat workers as slaves and we don decide to challenge dem until MTN ready to treat Nigerian workers well.

MTN na major telecom company for Nigeria. Dia workers go complain to NLC wey be di join bodi for workers for Nigeria. NLC try to negotiate wit MTN, but di negotiation no get head na im make NLC go do picketing for MTN offices.

"All di MTN workers for Nigeria be casual workers ontop all di money wey MTN dey make for Nigeria, If you work for MTN for six months dem go terminate your employment and you go apply again before you go start work sake of say dem no want pay social protection".

Mr. Waba say MTN employment no dey decent, say dem dey even violet tax laws for di kontri.

"Na only for Nigeria dem dey do dis tin, for South Africa dem no fit do dis tin, dem dey give workers dia right for South Africa and Kenya".

Di labour union say dem go continue to occupy MTN office until di telecom office stop to dey see Nigerian workers as slaves.

Image example Na so NLC members frown face dey waka under di sun

Di protesters carri placards and banner dey match along major roads for Falomo - Ikoyi area for Lagos wia MTN office dey.

Image example NLC members block some roads as dem dey do "we no go gree"

Dem tell Nigeria goment to stop to dey protect employers wey dey fraudulant and dey play wit Nigeria workers.

MTN officials no dey on ground to answer questions, but dem enta twitter to condemn di protest and say dem no dey deny dia members right to do association.