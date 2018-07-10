Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di France team wey start against Uruguay for World Cup quarter-final get five players wey be sons of at least one immigrant parent: (Back row, L-R): Paul Pogba, Samuel Umtiti; (Front row) Corentin Tolisso; N'Golo Kante; Kylian Mbappe

Three out of di four teams wey remain for Russia World Cup get sometin wey connect dem.

France, Belgium and England get many players wey be pikin of immigrant. make we see di numbers:

Sixteen out of di squad of 23 France players get at least one parent wey dem born outside di kontri. Two of dem na for French Caribbean islands dem born dem, wey no be realli France.

Eleven Belgium and six England players na di sons of at least one immigrant, and anoda four England players get roots wit Afro-Caribbean ancestry. One of dem, Raheem Sterling, na for Jamaica dem born am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mbappe papa, Wilfred, go from Cameroon to France

How France squad take get players from different kontris no suppose be surprise.

Di team wey win di 1998 World Cup -wey be di only one di kontry don win so far - dem celebrate dem say dem be true tori of di French society and nickname dem "The Rainbow Team".

Image copyright Getty Image example Sixteen out of di 23 players for di France squad na sons of immigrants

Belgium squad get 11 players wey be say at least one get immigrant parent, including players like Romelu Lukaku and Vincent Company, wey dia papa from Congo - Lukaku papa actually play for di national team of Zaire for 1990s.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Of di Belgian team wey play quarter-final against Brazil, five players get at least one immigrant parent: (Back row, L-R) Romelu Lukaku (DR Congo); Axel Witsel (Martinique); Vincent Kompany (DR Congo); Marouane Fellaini (Morocco); Front row: Nacer Chadli (Morocco)

Pikin dem of immigrants also show face for di England team.

Gareth Southgate squad - wey get six players wey get at least one parent wey migrate enta UK, and Raheem Sterling wey dem born for Jamaica - dey sweet fans belle.