Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di striker dey play for Olympic Marseille for France

Cameroon striker Njie Clinton deh hot water as kontri Football Federation don send di Olympic Marseille player query for seka e behaviour for match against Burkina Faso.

Papa Moukala as kontri pipo di call e suppose explain why e go late for camp before Burkina Faso - Cameroon friendly match for France for number 25 day instead of number 24 day weh all man be suppose enta camp. Njie bin miss penalty for di match weh Indomitable Lions lose 1-0.

E go also explain why "e bring two girls for camp for e room weh hotel chase'am because deh bin di make plenti noise".

Di striker nova tok anytin.

Njie na man for scandal for de team? Na dis kwesion plenti pipo di ask wen deh hear Njie e name, and some pipo check say e strong head.

For Gabon for Nations Cup palava bin dey with Roger Milla. E nova stay e enta anoda scandal for Buea and tori na say mbere Khaki show'am pepper. Pipo weh de know papa moukala say 'woman na yi merecin'.

Deh query no tok any tin about punishment but if Njie e answer no make sense deh go fit punish e.

Dis no go bi de first taim weh deh di punish player. Even de former captain and African Player of de Year, Samuel Eto'o Fils appear plenti taim for disciplinary committee and deh punish yi too.