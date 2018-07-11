Image copyright Julian Finney Image example England na di home of football as na dem give di world di game

'It's coming home, it's coming home'.

Fans of England national football team di Three Lions get high moral because of how dia team don perform for dis World Cup. If dem beat Croatia for dia Semi-final match on Wednesday dem go play for dia first World Cup final since 1966 wey be di last time wey dem win di Cup.

As English fans belle dey sweet dem, plenty football fans no dey happy with England success for Russia. Plenti pipo bodi dey pepper dem and na for social media dem pour am out.

Sweden should do the rest of the footballing world a favour and beat England today . The English media are slowly but surely working themselves up into a frenzy. Civilization as we know it, WILL end if England win the World Cup. — Segun Agbede (@SegunThePundit) July 7, 2018

England should not win the WORLD CUP we won't hear the end of it. Imagine the Commentary during the EPL especially if Kane, Sterling, Allie or Lindgard score. — Clive Chifamba (@CliveChifamba) July 7, 2018

Dis one no stop England fans to jolli and dem dey celebrate di team with tweets and memes with di hashtag #itsComingHomeRussia2018 as dem believe say dia team go bring home di cup.

England journey to reach semi-final of di competition see dem win Tunisia, Panama, Sweden and Colombia on penarit. Dia only loss na to Belgium for match wey no bin mean anytin.

Dis na di first time since 1990 wey di Three Lions go reach dis stage for di competition.