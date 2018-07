World Cup 2018: Na France vs Croatia finals

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na Croatia first time for World Cup final

Croatia beat England 2 - 1 on Wednesday night for semi-finals to qualify for World Cup finals.

Dem go jam France on Sunday for Moscow, for wetin go be dia first ever final match.

England bin first score when Kieran Trippier bin score early goal with free-kick to give di Three Lions di lead, but Ivan Perisic equalize for Croatia to cari di game enta extra-time.

As e begin look like say na penarity dem go use settle di 1-1, Mario Mandzukic from no wia waya ball enta net wey break English hearts.