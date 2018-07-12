Njie Clinton: Fecafoot mash-mash ma name and career for potopoto

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di striker dey play for Olympic Marseille for France

Njie Clinton, (papa Mukala) don reply Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot weh accuse e say e bin bring woman dem for e hotel room for friendly against Burkina Faso.

For e reply, Njie weh be Olympic Marseille striker tok say Fecafoot mash-mash e name and career for potopoto.

Njie say e surprise say letter and weti weh de write weh e suppose bi secret komot for social media.

Fecafoot send query letter for Njie Clinton and for inside deh say make e explain why e bin kam late for camp and bring woman weh deh make noise hotel chase dem away.

But papa Mukala say, "ah bi share ma room with Fai Collins (Cameroon defender for Standard de Liege) and as we separate we no know or get no kwesion about any incident".

Njie say e hope say na just some mistake or confusion and say e go explain for de authorities.

De player weh former coach Hugo Broos don di warn make e change or e go spoil e career, say for wear national team jersey na big honour and privileged. E dream and e go continue how weh e pawa fit take e.

All man di wait for see how de mata go end as deh two side don tok for social media.