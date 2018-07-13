Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image example Who go win di World Cup third place match

Belgium and England go play third place match for di 2018 World Cup on Saturday.

Dis na di first time di two teams go meet for third place match for world cup and two of dem neva win third place match before.

Dis na di second time both teams go meet for 2018 World Cup - Begium bin win 1-0 wen dem first meet for group stage.

Before dat game, England don win Belgium fifteen times draw five and loose one for dia last 21 matches.

Cool facts

Dem be di first two teams to play demsefs two times for one world cup since 2002 wen Turkey play Brazil two times.

Belgium bin don play World Cup third place match once and dat one na against Brazil for 1986, dem loose 4-2 to Brazil.

Belgium don score more goals dan any oda team for di 2018 World Cup, dem score 14 goals so far.

England don play World Cup third place match once. Dem loose to Italy 2-1 for 1990 World Cup. Dem don score 12 goals for dis tournament and na dia highest for any World Cup.